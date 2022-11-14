Facebook
St. Francisville hosts Food & Wine Festival

St. Francisville Food and Wine Festival
St. Francisville Food and Wine Festival(WAFB)
By Donald Fountain
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. Francisville Food & Wine Festival took place this weekend.

The festival brought chefs, vintners, craft brewers and distillers, and live local music back to West Feliciana.

The fourth annual festival welcomed the brightest lights in the region’s culinary, musical, and cultural scene to The Myrtles Historic Inn & Restaurant 1796.

There was delicious food, creative wine pairings, book signings, cocktail tastings, lawn games, and tasty door prizes.

