Southern marks 50th anniversary of deaths of students Denver Smith, Leonard Brown

Photos courtesy of Denver Smith Foundation
Photos courtesy of Denver Smith Foundation(Denver Smith Foundation)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is marking the 50th anniversary of the deaths of students Denver Smith and Leonard Brown through a week of events starting Monday, Nov. 14.

The two students were shot and killed during a peaceful protest on the university’s campus back on Nov. 16, 1972. As a memorial to Smith and Brown, Southern University’s student union bears their names.

The week of events will include families and classmates of Smith and Brown, university students, and community members. All activities are free and open to the public.

Below is a complete list of scheduled events:

Monday, Nov. 14

  • Smith-Brown Archival Exhibit: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. at the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union Mocha Room
  • The Impact of the Loss of Denver Smith: A Community Conversation: Noon at the West Baton Rouge Museum in Port Allen, Louisiana
  • “Reckoning with Racial Violence,” a PBS Frontline Documentary and Panel: 6 p.m. at the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union Royal Cotillion Ballroom

Wednesday, Nov. 16

  • Pilgrimage from the Southern University Museum of Art to the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union: 9 a.m. at Southern University
  • Symposium: 10 a.m. - Noon at the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union Royal Cotillion Ballroom
  • Student and Activist Roundtable: Where Do We Go from Here: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union Royal Cotillion Ballroom
  • A Cold Case Investigation: Episode 50 on this 50th Anniversary of the Deaths of SU Students Denver Smith and Leonard Brown, We Gather to Explore Social Context: 5 p.m. at the Old State Capitol in downtown Baton Rouge

