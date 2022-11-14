Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SMART LIVING: Repair or replace

(KWCH)
By Milvionne Cherry and Roque Correa
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - When it comes to big-ticket electronics and appliances, do you repair or replace them when they break?

Before you decide to throw out your washer, stove, or even your phone, there are things you should look at to know when something is or isn’t worth keeping.

The first thing you should look at is how much the item will cost to repair versus getting a new one. Experts recommend following the 50 percent rule. If the repair will cost more than half of the price to replace something, don’t repair it.

Built-in fridges, gas cooktops, and home theater systems are difficult and more costly to repair than dryers, electric cooktops, and digital cameras.

Next, you want to look at whether the cost of repair would be covered under a warranty. Most products come with a manufacturer’s warranty that lasts a year and covers the cost of repair. Some credit cards even provide extended warranties on devices like phones.

The age of an appliance can also help determine whether it’s worth saving. Old appliances that are not energy efficient can cost you more on your energy bills.

Consumer Reports offers an interactive tool that you can use to determine whether to repair or replace your household item.

Also, be sure to call the manufacturer directly to see if they will repair or replace broken items. Companies like Keurig and Moen are well known to replace defective items without arguing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

The New Orleans Office of Inspector General has launched an investigation into Mayor LaToya...
ZURIK: Inspector General launches investigation into Cantrell’s use of city-owned apartment
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards rejects offer to testify at Ronald Greene hearing
Photos courtesy of Denver Smith Foundation
Southern marks 50th anniversary of deaths of students Denver Smith, Leonard Brown
FILE - Endymion reveals sneak peek of parade floats for Mardi Gras 2020
Endymion announces major parade route change for Mardi Gras 2023, 2024