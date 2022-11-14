SMART LIVING: Repair or replace

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - When it comes to big-ticket electronics and appliances, do you repair or replace them when they break?

Before you decide to throw out your washer, stove, or even your phone, there are things you should look at to know when something is or isn’t worth keeping.

The first thing you should look at is how much the item will cost to repair versus getting a new one. Experts recommend following the 50 percent rule. If the repair will cost more than half of the price to replace something, don’t repair it.

Built-in fridges, gas cooktops, and home theater systems are difficult and more costly to repair than dryers, electric cooktops, and digital cameras.

Next, you want to look at whether the cost of repair would be covered under a warranty. Most products come with a manufacturer’s warranty that lasts a year and covers the cost of repair. Some credit cards even provide extended warranties on devices like phones.

The age of an appliance can also help determine whether it’s worth saving. Old appliances that are not energy efficient can cost you more on your energy bills.

Consumer Reports offers an interactive tool that you can use to determine whether to repair or replace your household item.

Also, be sure to call the manufacturer directly to see if they will repair or replace broken items. Companies like Keurig and Moen are well known to replace defective items without arguing.

