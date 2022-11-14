Facebook
Run the Runway at the Baton Rouge Airport

The YMCA is partnering with the Baton Rouge Metro Airport to host a 5K and 1-mile walk and run...
The YMCA is partnering with the Baton Rouge Metro Airport to host a 5K and 1-mile walk and run for both adults and kids.(YMCA)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:29 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Establishing lifelong healthy habits like physical activity are effective not only for kids but their parents.

There are more opportunities in the Capital City to get moving.

The YMCA is partnering with the Baton Rouge Metro Airport to host a 5K and 1-mile walk and run for both adults and kids.

It’s happening Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

All Baton Rouge residents are invited to come out to participate including families sharing healthy lifestyles, competitive runners, amateur running enthusiasts, running clubs and high school long-distance running teams.

Early Registration is $25 for the run and $35 after October 19. All entries include a 2022 Run the Runway race shirt and a participation medal. Prizes will be awarded to timed runners for overall male and female finishers and finishers in seven age divisions

The awards ceremony and community event will follow immediately after the 5K run and 1-mile walk/run.

You can register online at ymcabr.org

