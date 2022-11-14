Rain returns tonight, could be heavy at times

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Increasing clouds can be expected today in advance of our next storm system. Even with the clouds, it should be a little warmer, with highs topping out in the mid 60s. The daylight hours should stay mainly dry, but rains will quickly roll in from the west after dark in association with low pressure tracking along our coast and a cold front.

The combination of that low and cold front will deliver another good soaking to the area, with the Weather Prediction Center showing a north-to-south gradient in rain totals, with heaviest totals expected closer to the coast. Inland locations can expect anywhere from 0.50″ to 1.50″ on average, with totals topping 2.00″ possible south of I-10.

Isolated strong storms also can’t be ruled out in the vicinity of a warm front and the Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted near and south of I-10.

Staying Chilly This Week

Once the rains exit before daybreak on Tuesday, it’s back to chilly and dry weather through the end of the workweek. Morning lows will largely be in the 30s, with afternoon highs mostly in the mid to upper 50s. It should be noted that a light freeze is possible near and north of the interstates on Friday morning.

More Rain This Weekend?

Models have been a bit inconsistent in the long range outlook, but there are indications that we may see at least a chance of rain returning on Saturday. Those rain chances will be highly dependent on another wave of low pressure moving across the Gulf of Mexico and whether it tracks close enough to our coast to produce significant rains or whether it stays farther offshore and most of the rains stay to our south. Stay tuned through the week for updates.

