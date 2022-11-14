Power restored after outage reported along Corporate Blvd.
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over 1,000 Entergy customers were without electricity in Baton Rouge Monday, Nov. 14 after a power outage.
The outage impacted customers along Corporate Blvd., not far from Jefferson Highway.
Entergy says the equipment on a utility pole was damaged. Crews worked on site to make repairs.
The estimated restoration time was 11:30 a.m.
Entergy spokesman, David Freese, issued a statement on the outage:
The outage was first reported just before 6:30 a.m.
