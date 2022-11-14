Power restored after outage reported along Corporate Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over 1,000 Entergy customers were without electricity in Baton Rouge Monday, Nov. 14 after a power outage.

The outage impacted customers along Corporate Blvd., not far from Jefferson Highway.

Entergy says the equipment on a utility pole was damaged. Crews worked on site to make repairs.

The estimated restoration time was 11:30 a.m.

Entergy spokesman, David Freese, issued a statement on the outage:

A crossarm, which is a brace that holds powerlines at the top of a utility pole broke, resulting in an outage that’s impacting approximately 1,300 customers. A crew is on site making repairs and they estimate being able to restore most customers by 9:30 a.m.

The outage was first reported just before 6:30 a.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.