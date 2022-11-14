Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Power restored after outage reported along Corporate Blvd.

The outage is impacting customers along Corporate Blvd., not far from Jefferson Highway.
The outage is impacting customers along Corporate Blvd., not far from Jefferson Highway.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over 1,000 Entergy customers were without electricity in Baton Rouge Monday, Nov. 14 after a power outage.

The outage impacted customers along Corporate Blvd., not far from Jefferson Highway.

Entergy says the equipment on a utility pole was damaged. Crews worked on site to make repairs.

The estimated restoration time was 11:30 a.m.

Entergy spokesman, David Freese, issued a statement on the outage:

The outage was first reported just before 6:30 a.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Father of NFL linebacker, Devin White, dies suddenly after being incarcerated in Natchitoches jail
Butte La Rose
Major backups reported after crash on I-10 West near Butte La Rose
Several lanes on the highway were blocked due to the crash.
1 dead, 1 injured after overnight crash on I-12
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, November 14
Rain returns tonight, could be heavy at times
Hammond mother and daughter fatally shot
Mother, teen daughter dead after double shooting in Hammond home