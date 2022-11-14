Facebook
Power outage reported along Corporate Blvd.

The outage is impacting customers along Corporate Blvd., not far from Jefferson Highway.
The outage is impacting customers along Corporate Blvd., not far from Jefferson Highway.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:20 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearly 1,000 Entergy customers are without electricity in Baton Rouge Monday, Nov. 14 following reports of a power outage.

The outage is impacting customers along Corporate Blvd., not far from Jefferson Highway.

According to Entergy’s outage map, about 1,157 customers remain in the dark as of 7:15 a.m. Entergy says the equipment on a utility pole has broken. Crews are on site making repairs.

The outage was first reported just before 6:30 a.m. The estimated restoration is 8:30 a.m.

WAFB has reached out to a spokesman with Entergy Louisiana for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

