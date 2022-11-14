Power outage reported along Corporate Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearly 1,000 Entergy customers are without electricity in Baton Rouge Monday, Nov. 14 following reports of a power outage.

The outage is impacting customers along Corporate Blvd., not far from Jefferson Highway.

According to Entergy’s outage map, about 1,157 customers remain in the dark as of 7:15 a.m. Entergy says the equipment on a utility pole has broken. Crews are on site making repairs.

The outage was first reported just before 6:30 a.m. The estimated restoration is 8:30 a.m.

WAFB has reached out to a spokesman with Entergy Louisiana for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

