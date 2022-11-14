1 killed, 1 injured in overnight house fire, authorities say

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating a house fire that left one person dead and another injured on Monday, Nov. 14.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire happened around 2 a.m. on Hall Drive.

Investigators said the condition of the injured victim is unknown. The identity of the victim who died has not been released.

The fire was caused by an unattended pot on a stove, according to investigators.

The Brownsfield Fire Department is the head agency that responded. The investigation is ongoing.

