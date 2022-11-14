No. 16 LSU routs WCU

Information provided by LSU Athletics:

BATON ROUGE, La. - For the third time in as many games, LSU (3-0) eclipsed 100 points, taking down Western Carolina (2-1), 107-34, Sunday afternoon in the PMAC to hand the Catamounts their first loss of the season. It was LSU’s third time this season with a victory margin over 70.

It is the second time LSU has scored 100+ in three consecutive games; the Tigers also did so during the 1995-96 season. LSU will be back in action to host Houston Christian on Wednesday at 11 a.m. CT for the Tigers’ annual field-trip game with a chance to break that record.

The Tigers’ 343 points are the most in the first three games of a season by any team over the last 20 years.

Angel Reese recorded another double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds, her third in three games since transferring to LSU. It is the second game in a row that she has had 15 rebounds.

Freshman Flau’jae Johnson had a game-high 18 points on 3-3 shooting, going 10-12 from the charity stripe. Jasmine Carson, the West Virginia transfer, scored in double-digits for the third time this season with 11 points and freshman forward Alisa Williams reached double figures for the first time in her career, scoring 10 points off the bench.

CLICK HERE for more.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.