Mother, teen daughter dead after double shooting in Hammond home

By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A mother and her 17-year-old daughter died early Saturday (Nov. 12) after being shot inside a home on Stephenson Lane in Hammond, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Chief Jimmy Travis identified the victims as 37-year-old Brandy Smith and her daughter Raven Smith. The mother was pronounced dead at the scene, while the teen girl died a short time after arriving at North Oaks Medical Center, the TPSO said.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office announced an unidentified “person of interest” had been taken into custody on unrelated charges. Criminal charges for the double homicide have not been assigned at this time.

Travis said the shooting is being investigated as a domestic homicide.

Anyone with information about what he described as “this heinous crime” to contact TPSO detectives at (985-345-6150) or Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa at (800-554-5245).

Tips also can be submitted at www.tangicrimestoppers.com.

This is the second double shooting to claim the lives of a mother and teen daughter on the North Shore in less than a month. On Oct. 18, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Tara Book killed her 23-year-old daughter Brittany Buras and then took her own life in a murder-suicide in Mandeville.

