Major backups reported after crash on I-10 West near Butte La Rose

Butte La Rose
Butte La Rose(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Major backups are being reported following a crash on I-10 West at LA 3177 near Butte La Rose.

The right lane is shut down on the westbound side of the interstate as of 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14.

The public is being urged to consider using an alternate route.

There is no word on possible injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

