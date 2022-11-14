Major backups reported after crash on I-10 West near Butte La Rose
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Major backups are being reported following a crash on I-10 West at LA 3177 near Butte La Rose.
The right lane is shut down on the westbound side of the interstate as of 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14.
The public is being urged to consider using an alternate route.
There is no word on possible injuries.
Monday Traffic Alert: The right lane is blocked on I-10 west at LA 3177 near Butte La Rose due to an accident involving a truck. Consider taking 190 if you're going to Lafayette. pic.twitter.com/vTbZCEo2TQ— Jared Silverman (@JaredWAFB) November 14, 2022
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.