Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU LB Harold Perkins Jr. named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU freshman linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The Tigers held on for a 13-10 win over the Razorbacks.

RELATED: Freshman LB Perkins shines as LSU escapes Arkansas with win; Tigers clinch SEC West

Perkins tied an LSU record with four sacks. He finished the game with a total of eight tackles, two forced fumbles, a pass breakup, and a quarterback hurry. The forced fumbles both came on strip-sacks.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

LSU Tigers
LSU moves up again in latest AP Top 25 poll
LSU vs Arkansas on Nov. 12, 2022
Freshman LB Perkins shines as LSU escapes Arkansas with win; Tigers clinch SEC West
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly talks about close win over Arkansas (Full Interview)
JACQUES TALK: Matt Mauck.
JACQUES TALK: Matt Mauck