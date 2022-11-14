LSU LB Harold Perkins Jr. named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU freshman linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The Tigers held on for a 13-10 win over the Razorbacks.

RELATED: Freshman LB Perkins shines as LSU escapes Arkansas with win; Tigers clinch SEC West

Perkins tied an LSU record with four sacks. He finished the game with a total of eight tackles, two forced fumbles, a pass breakup, and a quarterback hurry. The forced fumbles both came on strip-sacks.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.