LSU fans and businesses gear up for the big SEC game in Atlanta

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Tigers have officially snatched the SEC West and are off to the SEC Championship game in Atlanta.

It’s an exciting time for Baton Rouge, hundreds of LSU fans and some businesses are already gearing up for busy times.

Patrick Wilkerson, is the owner of Bengal’s and Bandits, which is right on LSU’s campus.

Even with two regular season games left for the Tiger’s, the apparel store has a lot of work to do before the they head to Atlanta. He tells us the store is benefiting from LSU’s big wins.

“We’re trying not to get ahead of ourselves. It’s hard not to. You know just like the team you got to plan for the next game, get ready for the next game. We’re focused on the upcoming game or the last home game. We’re expecting this to be a big weekend coming up,” said Wilkerson.

There are just a few weeks left until the big game, people like Laura Kirkpatrick are already searching for their boldest purple and gold apparel.

“We may extend our season, so I needed more things to wear,” said LSU fan, Kirkpatrick.

Wilkerson always looks forward to this time of year and knows how to prepare his business for the heavy traffic.

“Part of it is trying to get any last-minute inventory that we can get. Most of our business is booked out 6, 12, 14 months in advance. It’s really kind of chasing the excitement and seeing if there’s something else we can bring to the store and offer to fans,” said Wilkerson.

If you are already looking for tickets, you may have to pay a hefty price.

The Better Business Bureau of South-Central Louisiana urges people to watch out for ticket scams with these tips, check out the seller, only buy from trusted vendors.

If you’re unsure, verify your tickets.

