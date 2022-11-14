LDH to offer flu vaccine clinic in Clinton

EAST FELICIANA PARISH (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is planning to hold a flu vaccination clinic on Monday, Nov. 14 in East Feliciana Parish.

You get a flu, COVID-19 or monkeypox vaccine onsite from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the East Feliciana Parish Health Unit. The address is 12080 Marston St. in Clinton.

Health experts say it is safe and convenient to get your COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same time. They added, getting vaccinated against the flu is the best way to protect you and your family.

The flu, COVID-19, and monkeypox vaccines are available at no cost to individuals. However, if you have insurance, bring your insurance card for billing purposes. Any existing COVID-19 vaccine card will be updated.

Flu vaccine guidance

CDC and LDH recommend that all individuals ages 6 months and older receive a flu shot. The flu shot is particularly encouraged among high-risk populations such as pregnant women, children below the age of 5, adults age 65 and up, and immunocompromised children and adults with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and asthma.

COVID-19 vaccine guidance

CDC and LDH also recommend that everyone ages 6 months and up get vaccinated against COVID-19 and that everyone ages 5 and up get a booster as soon as they are eligible.

For more information on CDC guidelines and recommendations for flu vaccinations, visit www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/vaccinations.htm

For more information on where to find flu and COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana, visit vaccines.gov

For more information on CDC guidelines and recommendations for COVID-19 vaccinations, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/stay-up-to-date.html

