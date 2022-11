Sen. John Kennedy giving ‘serious consideration’ to entering La. governor’s race

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sen. John Kennedy said he is giving serious consideration to entering the Louisiana governor’s race.

He released the below statement on Monday, Nov. 14:

I’ve spent my life and career serving the people of Louisiana. Becky and I raised our family here and are so proud to call it home. But we can’t deny that our great state is facing serious challenges. To meet those challenges, Louisiana families deserve a governor who can lead our state and help solve our toughest problems. Over the last year, Louisianians have asked me time and time again to come home to serve as governor during these difficult times. Becky and I love the people of Louisiana. We’ve always listened to them, so I am giving serious consideration to entering the governor’s race. I’ll be announcing my decision soon.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry officially kicked off his 2023 campaign for governor on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Other potential Republican candidates like Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and State Treasurer John Schroder have flirted with the idea of running but still have not officially made a decision.

Zero Democrats have hinted at the idea of running as of Monday, Nov. 14.

