BATON ROUGE. La (WAFB) - I-10 East is closed at Washington Street due to a vehicle fire.

According to DOTD, congestion on I-10 East is approaching LA 1 (Port Allen). Congestion on I-110 South is approaching Florida Street.

EMS added no injuries were reported.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.

