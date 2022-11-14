Holiday lights return to Baton Rouge General

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge General is welcoming the return of holiday lights at the hospital’s campus on the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue.

The annual display will return on Saturday, Nov. 19, and will run through Saturday, Dec. 31.

According to the hospital, the 2022 display will feature a large walk-through Christmas ornament and present along with a 20-foot walk-through Santa hat. Visitors can also expect a 40-foot mega tree, two 25-foot trees synchronized to music, eight singing trees, a giant Santa, and more.

The lights will be turned on at 5:30 p.m. each day.

Special ticketed events at the display will take place on Thursday, Dec. 1, and Thursday, Dec. 15. Tickets are $5 and go on sale ahead of time. Click here for more details.

