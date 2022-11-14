Facebook
Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in University of Virginia shooting, sources say

Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville.
By WAFB staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAFB) - A former Baton Rouge area high school football player is reportedly one of the five victims who was shot Sunday night at the University of Virginia, sources say.

A former coach of University Lab High School identified one of his former players, Mike Hollins, as a victim in that shooting.

RELATED: 3 dead in U.Va. shooting were members of football team

He said Hollins was injured and had gone through surgery, which went well.

Mike Hollins
Mike Hollins(University of Virginia)

Officials report a total of three people were killed and two people injured in the shooting. Authorities have taken into custody the alleged shooter, UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., according to officials.

All five victims of the shooting are members of the the UVA football team, confirmed the university’s president.

RELATED: 3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA; suspect captured

According to the university, Hollins is a wide receiver. In high school, he played running back and linebacker under University Lab High School head coach Chad Mahaffey.

CLICK HERE for more on Hollins.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

