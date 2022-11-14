Facebook
Father of NFL linebacker, Devin White, dies suddenly after being incarcerated in Natchitoches jail

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate.

Sheriff Stuart Wright says on Nov. 10, Carlos Thomas, 45, was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center after complaining about severe back pain. Thomas suddenly became unresponsive while in the ambulance, the sheriff’s office says. Life-saving efforts were performed, but were unsuccessful. Thomas was pronounced dead a short time later.

Thomas is the father of Tampa Bay Bucs linebacker, Devin White, who is from Springhill, La. and went to LSU. White posted about his father’s death on Facebook on Nov. 11.

Carlos Thomas Daddy you did it again, I’m selfish because I love you so much, I can’t even feel anything right now, I...

Posted by Devin White on Friday, November 11, 2022

Thomas was brought to Natchitoches back on Oct. 14 by the U.S. Marshals Service to await trial on previous federal charges.

An autopsy is being performed to verify Thomas’ official cause of death; those results are pending.

