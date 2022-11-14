Endymion announces major parade route change for Mardi Gras 2023, 2024

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - The Krewe of Endymion announces a major route change for Mardi Gras 2023 and 2024.

While the parade will return to the Mid-City route, Endymion will not roll on St. Charles Avenue and pass Gallier Hall for the next two years, the krewe announced.

The change comes as Superdome renovations will force the super krewe of 3200 members to move its Endymion Extravanganza to the Morial Convention Center for both 2023 and 2024. Country superstar Darius Rucker and classic rock band Foreigner will headline the 2023 Endymion Extravaganza.

“Unfortunately because of the size of many of the Endymion multi-section floats, we will not be able to proceed down St. Charles Avenue and pass Gallier Hall,” a spokesperson for the krewe said.

The Krewe of Endymion rolls at 4 p.m. on Feb 18. The 2023 parade route will proceed from Orleans Avenue to Carrollton Avenue, will then turn left to Canal Street and proceed to Tchoupitoulas Street. The parade will end at Julia and Tchoupitoulas.

“Endymion wants to thank the City officials and especially the New Orleans Police Department for allowing us to start on our traditional Mid City route,” the krewe said in a statement. “We look forward to returning to St. Charles Avenue for our 2025 parade.”

The Krewe of Endymion announces 2023 parade route. (Source: Krewe of Endymion)

