Brian Kelly to recap LSU win over Arkansas; preview upcoming game against UAB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly will recap his team’s win against the Arkansas Razorbacks and will preview the upcoming game against UAB.

Following the Tigers’ 13-10 victory, LSU moved up to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll.

The Tigers are set to take on UAB in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Nov. 19. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

The new College Football Playoff rankings will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

