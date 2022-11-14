Brian Kelly to recap LSU win over Arkansas; preview upcoming game against UAB
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly will recap his team’s win against the Arkansas Razorbacks and will preview the upcoming game against UAB.
Following the Tigers’ 13-10 victory, LSU moved up to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll.
The Tigers are set to take on UAB in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Nov. 19. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN2.
The new College Football Playoff rankings will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.