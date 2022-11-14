Ascension Parish community remembers loved one after killed in a shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gonzales Police investigate a deadly shooting leaving a 17-year-old dead after a high school football game.

Cole Decuir and Eli Turner say, “anyone who knew Mekhi Darville, knew him for his smile, his laughter, and his constant presence.”

“He’d call me every day, ‘what we doing, what’s going on?’ He would come to my house every Sunday to make sure that I was up for church, make sure we were going to church. It’s going to be hard and not wake up and see his smile because he always had a smile, no matter what,” describes Decuir.

Decuir and Eli lost their best friend after a football game last Friday night November 11th, 2022.

Mekhi Darville (wafb)

“It’s tragic because not only are you taking their current life, but you are taking their future life as well at such a young age. Not that a homicide is every excusable, but when juveniles are involved in this type of tragedy, they are taking somebody’s future as well,” says Capt. Steven Nethken with the Gonzales Police Department.

Gonzales Police say an ongoing dispute between students from St. Amant High School and East Ascension High escalated into a verbal fight at last Friday night’s EA game.

One group called their friend, Mekhi Darville, to come and pick them up after the game. He did, and they stopped a short way away to get snacks at the Old Chip’s Grocery on Burnside. When they came out, they were sprayed with gunfire, and Darville was shot and killed.

“He never liked to put up with nothing because he hated people arguing and fighting, and he just tried to make everything better,” says Decuir. Turner knew Darville since middle school, he says, “He grew up, his mom made sure that he never a had a lifestyle like that, and it’s very harshening and heart hurting that he went out like that.”

A 17-year-old at St. Amant High School, Darville had dreams of graduating and starting his own dog breeding business. His friends say he was a hard worker and had big plans for himself.

“I don’t wish this on nobody, and it’s going to be hard without him because that was my brother. Like literally, it’s going to be tough, but he wants the best for all of us to keep on going,” adds Decuir.

Gonzales Police say they expect to make arrests in the case very soon. They’re asking anyone with information to please come forward.

You can call them at 225-647-7511.

Statement from St. Amant High School:

Dear Gator Families, It is with deep sorrow that I must inform you of the death of senior Mekhi Darville. We are all heartbroken by the tragic loss of this young man. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mekhi and his family during this difficult time. We also offer condolences to all the St. Amant High students and staff members, especially his classmates, teachers, and support staff. Counselors will be on campus Monday to support our Gator family during this difficult time. If you feel your child needs special assistance, please contact an administrator at 391-6000 or the guidance department at 391-6022.

