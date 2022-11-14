Facebook
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA; suspect captured in Henrico

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The man suspected of shooting and killing three UVA football players late Sunday was captured in Henrico County.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Culbreth Road at a parking garage behind the Drama building. Police say the shooting happened as students returned from a field trip.

UVA officials said the suspect, 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is a student at the university. During a press conference on Monday morning, officials announced that Jones was arrested.

Henrico Police confirm that Jones was arrested without incident in the 5700 block of Edgelawn Street just before 11 a.m. on Monday.

Jones was listed as a member of the UVA football team in 2018. Before attending UVA, Jones attended Petersburg High School in the 2017-2018 school year. He previously attended Varina High School.

UVA officials confirmed Monday that football players Devin Chandler, Level Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were killed in the shooting. The identities of the two people injured have not been released.

(From left) Devin Chandler, Level Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry
(From left) Devin Chandler, Level Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry(University of Virginia)

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in looking for Jones.

UVA President Jim Ryan released a statement to the UVA community early Monday morning after the shooting:

Gov. Glenn Youngkin released a statement sending his thoughts and prayers to the UVA community.

Classes for Monday were canceled and everyone was asked to shelter in place during a manhunt. That order was lifted shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Out of an abundance of caution, Charlottesville City Schools, and Albemarle County Public Schools also canceled classes Monday.

A hotline has been established for family and friends regarding the shooting at 877-685-4836.

