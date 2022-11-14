2 taken to hospital after overnight crash on I-12
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken to a hospital following a crash overnight involving an 18-wheeler on I-12 East, according to emergency officials.
The extent of the injuries of the those involved in the crash are unknown at this time.
It happened just after 2:30 a.m. near the I-10/I-12 split Monday, Nov. 14. Several lanes on the highway were blocked due to the crash.
All lanes were reopened around 6 a.m.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.