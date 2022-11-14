1 dead, 1 injured after overnight crash on I-12

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed and another person was injured following a crash overnight involving an 18-wheeler on I-12 East, according to officials.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed one of the victims involved in the crash suffered from fatal injuries.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. near the I-10/I-12 split Monday, Nov. 14. Several lanes on the highway were blocked due to the crash.

The right two lanes are still blocked because of an overnight crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-12 EAST at the 10/12 split. The far left lane is open, but traffic is slowing in that area...... pic.twitter.com/qsY7Y9J5Ua — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) November 14, 2022

All lanes were reopened around 6 a.m.

All lanes are open on I-12 East at I-10/I-12. Congestion is minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) November 14, 2022

