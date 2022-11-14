1 dead, 1 injured after overnight crash on I-12
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed and another person was injured following a crash overnight involving an 18-wheeler on I-12 East, according to officials.
A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed one of the victims involved in the crash suffered from fatal injuries.
It happened just after 2:30 a.m. near the I-10/I-12 split Monday, Nov. 14. Several lanes on the highway were blocked due to the crash.
All lanes were reopened around 6 a.m.
