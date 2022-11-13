Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Winter weather returns

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Sunday, November 13.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Most areas are waking up to temperatures just above the freezing mark this Sunday morning, with more lows in the 30s and 40s this forecast period.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 13
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 13(wafb)

Today will be mostly sunny and dry, but cold, with highs only in the upper 50s to near 60.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 13
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 13(wafb)

Sunday night will be another cold one with overnight lows again in the mid 30s, no freeze watches or warnings at this time. You may want to move pets and plants indoors to be on the safe side.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 13
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 13(wafb)

We won’t have to wait long for our next chance of rain, which looks to come Monday night into Tuesday morning. Rain may be heavy at times.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 13
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 13(wafb)

The rest of the ten-day looks cold with highs in the 50s most days and lows in the 30s and 40s. Stay warm!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 13
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 13(wafb)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Sunday, November 13.
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Sunday, November 13
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Prolonged cool down with heavy rain threat Monday
Jeff Morrow gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Saturday, November 12.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, Novemeber 12
Jeff Morrow gives the 8 p.m. forecast on Saturday, November 12.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, November 12