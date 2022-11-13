Winter weather returns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Most areas are waking up to temperatures just above the freezing mark this Sunday morning, with more lows in the 30s and 40s this forecast period.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 13 (wafb)

Today will be mostly sunny and dry, but cold, with highs only in the upper 50s to near 60.

Sunday night will be another cold one with overnight lows again in the mid 30s, no freeze watches or warnings at this time. You may want to move pets and plants indoors to be on the safe side.

We won’t have to wait long for our next chance of rain, which looks to come Monday night into Tuesday morning. Rain may be heavy at times.

The rest of the ten-day looks cold with highs in the 50s most days and lows in the 30s and 40s. Stay warm!

