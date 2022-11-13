Facebook
Three-alarm fire at SeaBrook Harbor claims building, at least five boats, NOFD says

By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A three-alarm fire at SeaBrook Harbor and Marine claimed a building and at least five boats early Sunday (Nov. 13), the New Orleans Fire Department said.

Witness Demetrius Witherspoon, who lives near the marina in the 5800 block of France Road, told Fox 8 the fire broke out shortly before 5:30 a.m. and was threatening several yachts moored at the marina.

“My wife and I woke up to sirens. We looked out and, sure enough, it was just blazing up everywhere with these yachts right here in the marina,” Witherspoon said. “There’s a lot of expensive yachts out here. Some that may have burned down and some probably have a lot of smoke damage.”

An NOFD spokesman said the fire had destroyed a building and at least five boats that were fully involved when the first units arrived. Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 8:17 a.m. and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

SeaBrook Harbor, located near Pontchartrain Park, is New Orleans’ first and largest boat dry-stack and repair facility. It has operated for more than 20 years, according to its website.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A three-alarm fire was raging early Sunday (Nov. 13) at SeaBrook Harbor and Marine at 5801 France Road.(Google Maps)

