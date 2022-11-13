Three-alarm fire at SeaBrook Harbor claims building, five boats, NOFD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A three-alarm fire at SeaBrook Harbor and Marine claimed a building and five boats early Sunday (Nov. 13), the New Orleans Fire Department said.

Witness Demetrius Witherspoon, who lives near the marina in the 5800 block of France Road, told Fox 8 the fire broke out shortly before 5:45 a.m. and damaged several yachts moored and stored at the marina.

“My wife and I woke up to sirens. We looked out and, sure enough, it was just blazing up everywhere with these yachts right here in the marina,” Witherspoon said. “There’s a lot of expensive yachts out here. Some that may have burned down and some probably have a lot of smoke damage.”

An NOFD spokesman said the fire had destroyed a one-story, wood-framed building and five boats that were fully involved when the first units arrived at 5:49 a.m. Three of the destroyed boats were on land and two were docked in the water.

Gusty winds sent burning embers and debris through the air, the NOFD said, igniting two boats that were “a good distance” away from the original fire.

Operator Gregory Davis said firefighting efforts were hampered because there were no fire hydrants near the original fire’s source. After a second alarm was struck at 5:54 a.m., a third alarm was sounded for more manpower to assist with pumping and relaying water from the canal to help extinguish the fire.

It took 21 NOFD units carrying 55 firefighters to bring the blaze under control at 8:17 a.m. No injuries were reported in the effort.

SeaBrook Harbor, located near Pontchartrain Park, is New Orleans’ first and largest boat dry-stack and repair facility. It has operated for more than 20 years, according to its website.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the NOFD said.

