Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Saints’ offense stalls on the road; Steelers win, 20-10

Saints tight end Juwan Johnson pulls in a TD reception Sunday (Nov. 13) in a 20-10 loss to the...
Saints tight end Juwan Johnson pulls in a TD reception Sunday (Nov. 13) in a 20-10 loss to the Steelers.(New Orleans Saints)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WVUE) - The Saints’ season to forget got amplified Sunday (Nov. 13) in the Steel City, where they lost to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and the Steelers, 20-10.

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton completed 17 of 27 passes for 174 yards and one touchdown. Dalton was intercepted twice.

The Saints (3-7) found the end zone only once in the contest. Dalton connected with Juwan Johnson for a 15-yard touchdown.

Alvin Kamara had 8 carries for 26 yards.

Pickett ran for a touchdown and rookie wide receiver George Pickens also had a 1-yard touchdown run for the Steelers (3-6).

New Orleans has lost two in a row and four of its last five games.

The Saints host the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday at noon on Fox 8. Coverage begins with the Fox 8 Tailgate at 10 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) before the start of an NFL football game in...
Kamara’s trial date set for after conclusion of NFL season
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) is sacked New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy...
Saints struggle offensively in 27-13 loss to Ravens on Monday Night Football
FILE - New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) is seen before an NFL football game...
Saints receiver Michael Thomas expected to be out for the rest of the season, Dennis Allen says
FILE - Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid walks to a courtroom at the Jackson...
Former NFL coach Britt Reid gets 3 years in prison after drunken driving crash that injured child