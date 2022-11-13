Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man shot after meeting up with woman he met online

By Maddi Hebebrand and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a 25-year-old Ohio man was shot in an attempted carjacking after going to meet a woman he met online.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at a car on the 4200 block of Grannis Road in Fairview Park around 8:50 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, officers reported finding shell casings and a handgun in the street.

A witness told police a woman was picked up from the scene by others, and officers from multiple agencies searched the area for any victims or suspects of the incident, according to WOIO.

While officers on the scene could not find anyone associated with the incident, a 25-year-old man, from Lakewood, drove himself to the emergency room with a gunshot wound in the back.

Police say he reported being the victim of an attempted carjacking on Grannis Road. His car, which had bullet holes in it, was taken by police as evidence after they interviewed him.

According to police, early investigations indicated that the man met the woman online and traveled from Lakewood to Fairview Park to meet her.

Police say she told the man to pick her up at her house on Grannis Road. When he arrived, the woman entered the car, and an unknown man approached the driver’s side door with a handgun.

The victim tried to drive away, and multiple shots were fired at the car, police say.

The woman jumped from the car as the victim drove away, police say. Officers have not located the shooter or the woman.

Police say the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Officers believe the suspects are residents of Fairview Park and said they recovered evidence that they are confident will lead to their identification.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Prolonged cool down with heavy rain threat Monday
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office
Mother, daughter killed in early morning Hammond shooting
Gonzales Police Department
1 killed in Gonzales shooting, police say
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting that left two...
Mother, daughter killed in early morning Hammond shooting