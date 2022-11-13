LSU moves up again in latest AP Top 25 poll
Nov. 13, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have again moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Nov. 13.
The Tigers moved up to No. 6 from the No. 7 spot.
Below is a full list of rankings from Sunday, Nov. 13:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. TCU
5 Tennessee
6. LSU
7. USC
8. Alabama
9. Clemson
10. Utah
11. Penn State
12. Oregon
13. North Carolina
14. Ole Miss
15. Washington
16. UCLA
17. UCF
18. Notre Dame
19. Kansas State
20. Florida State
21. Tulane
22. Cincinnati
23. Coastal Carolina
24. Oklahoma State
25. Oregon State
NOTE: The new College Football Playoff rankings will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
