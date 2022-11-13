Facebook
LSU downs Arkansas State

LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU head coach Matt McMahon
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon and his Tigers improved to 2-0 on the season with a win over Arkansas State in the PMAC on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The Tigers downed the Red Wolves, 61-52.

Adam Miller led LSU with 26 points. KJ Williams added 15 points and grabbed four rebounds. Justin Hill chipped in 11 points, grabbed four rebounds, and had three assists.

Arkansas St. was led by Omar El-Sheikh. He finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Both teams shot 39% from the field.

