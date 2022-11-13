Facebook
Group looking to encourage blood donations

A group is inviting the public to donate blood on Sunday, Nov. 13.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group is inviting the public to donate blood on Sunday, Nov. 13.

NPHC organizations from LSU and Southern University have partnered with the Sickle Cell Association of South Louisiana to host the United Blood Block Party.

The event will take place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the LSU Parade Grounds.

Organizers said the blood drive is meant to highlight the crucial need for Black donors in Louisiana and to bring the community together for a fun time.

In addition to the blood drive, there will be live music and free food.

