23-year-old killed in crash, troopers say

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say a crash involving three vehicles left a man dead just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Troopers say the crash claimed the life of John Anthony Dante’ Daniels, 23, of Wakefield.

According to investigators, David Weller of Denham Springs was speeding on US 61 in a Toyota Prius. At the same time, investigators say Daniels was stopped behind a Toyota Tundra at a red light on US 61. They added that Weller crashed into Daniels’ vehicle and caused a separate crash between Daniels’ vehicle and the Tundra.

Daniels was properly restrained but died in the crash, according to Louisiana State Police. They added that Weller had moderate injuries, and the driver of the Tundra was treated for minor injuries.

Any criminal or traffic violations discovered during the investigation will be turned over to the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office, according to Louisiana State Police.

