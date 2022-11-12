Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Mother, daughter killed in early morning Hammond shooting

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting that left two people dead on Saturday, Nov. 12.

According to investigators, the shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. at a home on Stephenson Lane in Hammond. They said Brandy Smith, 37, died at the scene of the shooting, while her daughter, Raven Smith, 17, died after being rushed to a hospital.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may know something that can help in the investigation to call the number (985) 345-6150.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

Money generic
$8M in uncashed tax refunds go to Unclaimed Property Program
FranU looks to attract new students through open house
Toddler among 3 injured in deadly crash, troopers say
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 12
Big cold front brings big changes