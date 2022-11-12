Mother, daughter killed in early morning Hammond shooting

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting that left two people dead on Saturday, Nov. 12.

According to investigators, the shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. at a home on Stephenson Lane in Hammond. They said Brandy Smith, 37, died at the scene of the shooting, while her daughter, Raven Smith, 17, died after being rushed to a hospital.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may know something that can help in the investigation to call the number (985) 345-6150.

