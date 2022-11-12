Toddler among 3 injured in deadly crash, police say

SLAUGHTER, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and three people injured on Friday, Nov. 11.

According to authorities, the crash happened just after 7 p.m. on LA 67 south of LA 421 in East Feliciana Parish.

Investigators believe Jason Herrin, 39, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Impala. They added that for reasons that remain under investigation, Herrin’s car crossed the center lane and crashed head-on into a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado.

Louisiana State Police say that Herrin was wearing a seatbelt but died at the scene of the crash. They said the driver of the Silverado along with two passengers in the truck had moderate injuries. The passengers in the truck included one adult and one toddler, according to Louisiana State Police.

Investigators said the crash remains under investigation.

