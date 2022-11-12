Facebook
No. 16 LSU crushes Miss. Valley St., 111-41

LSU forward Angel Reese (1)
LSU forward Angel Reese (1)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All five starters scored in double figures as No. 16 roared past Mississippi Valley State in the PMAC on Friday, Nov. 11.

The Tigers were led by Angel Reese, who finished with a double-double on 16 points and 15 rebounds. She also had five assists, four steals, and two blocks.

LSU guard Alexis Morris (45)
LSU guard Alexis Morris (45)

Alexis Morris led all scorers with 18 points. She also had seven assists and two steals. Ladazhia Williams had 17 points, five rebounds, and three steals.

The Tigers will face Western Carolina in the PMAC on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m.

