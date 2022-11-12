No. 16 LSU crushes Miss. Valley St., 111-41

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All five starters scored in double figures as No. 16 roared past Mississippi Valley State in the PMAC on Friday, Nov. 11.

The Tigers were led by Angel Reese, who finished with a double-double on 16 points and 15 rebounds. She also had five assists, four steals, and two blocks.

LSU guard Alexis Morris (45) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Alexis Morris led all scorers with 18 points. She also had seven assists and two steals. Ladazhia Williams had 17 points, five rebounds, and three steals.

The Tigers will face Western Carolina in the PMAC on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m.

