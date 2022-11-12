Facebook
Mother, teen daughter dead after double shooting in Hammond home

Authorities said a mother and her teen daughter died after being shot early Saturday (Nov. 12)...
Authorities said a mother and her teen daughter died after being shot early Saturday (Nov. 12) in a home on Stephenson Lane in Hammond.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A mother and her 17-year-old daughter died early Saturday (Nov. 12) after being shot inside a home on Stephenson Lane in Hammond, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Chief Jimmy Travis identified the victims as 37-year-old Brandy Smith and her daughter Raven Smith. The mother was pronounced dead at the scene, while the teen girl died a short time after arriving at North Oaks Medical Center, the TPSO said.

Travis said the investigation is ongoing, and asked anyone with information about what he described as “this heinous crime” to contact TPSO detectives at (985-345-6150) or Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa at (800-554-5245).

Tips also can be submitted at www.tangicrimestoppers.com.

This is the second double shooting to claim the lives of a mother and teen daughter on the North Shore in less than a month. On Oct. 18, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Tara Book killed her 23-year-old daughter Brittany Buras and then took her own life in a murder-suicide in Mandeville.

