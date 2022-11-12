Facebook
LSU gets past Lamar; advances to second round of NCAA Tournament

LSU Soccer vs Lamar on Nov. 11, 2022
LSU Soccer vs Lamar on Nov. 11, 2022(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 8 LSU is moving on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after a win over Lamar on Friday, Nov. 11.

The Tigers downed the Cardinals, 3-1.

Midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir scored in the 32nd minute. Goalkeeper Mollee Swift drilled a penalty shot eight minutes later to put LSU up 2-0. In the 64th minute, midfielder Brenna McPartlan scored to make it 3-0.

Lamar scored in the 81st minute.

