LSU gets past Lamar; advances to second round of NCAA Tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 8 LSU is moving on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after a win over Lamar on Friday, Nov. 11.

The Tigers downed the Cardinals, 3-1.

Midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir scored in the 32nd minute. Goalkeeper Mollee Swift drilled a penalty shot eight minutes later to put LSU up 2-0. In the 64th minute, midfielder Brenna McPartlan scored to make it 3-0.

Lamar scored in the 81st minute.

