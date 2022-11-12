Louisiana businesses show their support to veterans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Veterans Day is a time for people around the country to honor the brave men and women who have served to protect the freedoms we enjoy.

Restaurants and businesses across the country offer discounts and deals as a token of respect.

A local Applebee’s was packed with active and non-active military members. Workers say Veterans Day is one of the busiest days of the year.

It is also a time when military members can come together as a unit.

“I get to go out to fellowship with my fellow soldiers and older, especially the older soldiers that’s in the Vietnam and Korean war I appreciate it because without them I won’t be able to be here,” said Timothy Hawk, a retired veteran.

Timothy Hawk is a retired veteran that served in the United States army.

Maisa Shelmire, a young army officer creates a list of Veterans Day deals every year, she and a few other soldiers take advantage of the sales.

“Usually this is like once a year that we see some of our fellow comrades. So, we look forward to this event. We don’t have anything planned on our calendar, but to come together as a group with like-minded people. People who have had similar experiences that civilians don’t typically understand,” said Maisa Shelmire, a US Army Soldier.

We have a list of places we know are offering our veterans something today.

Click here to see more Veterans’ Day discounts.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.