Jags get back in win column with dominant win over Miss. Valley

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some Southern seniors celebrated their last home game in a dominating victory against Mississippi Valley on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The Jags had a 27-7 win over the Delta Devils.

Due to an injury of BeSean McCray, backup quarterback Bubba McDaniel stepped up to play his last game in Mumford. McDaniel was 11-of-16 for 113 yards. He ran 11 times for 72 yards. He threw two touchdowns and also ran for one touchdown.

Wide receiver August Pitre also caught a big game pass late in the fourth quarter, getting the Jags closer to scoring position.

On the defensive end, the Jags controlled the pace of the game. Ckelby Givens, Jalen Ivy, Jordan Monroe, and Williams Miles each share a sack.

Looking forward, Southern has a bye week leading up to the Bayou Classic. Southern and Grambling State will both be headed to New Orleans on Saturday, Nov. 29.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

