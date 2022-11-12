Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Jags get back in win column with dominant win over Miss. Valley

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some Southern seniors celebrated their last home game in a dominating victory against Mississippi Valley on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The Jags had a 27-7 win over the Delta Devils.

Due to an injury of BeSean McCray, backup quarterback Bubba McDaniel stepped up to play his last game in Mumford. McDaniel was 11-of-16 for 113 yards. He ran 11 times for 72 yards. He threw two touchdowns and also ran for one touchdown.

Wide receiver August Pitre also caught a big game pass late in the fourth quarter, getting the Jags closer to scoring position.

On the defensive end, the Jags controlled the pace of the game. Ckelby Givens, Jalen Ivy, Jordan Monroe, and Williams Miles each share a sack.

Looking forward, Southern has a bye week leading up to the Bayou Classic. Southern and Grambling State will both be headed to New Orleans on Saturday, Nov. 29.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

LSU vs Arkansas on Nov. 12, 2022
Freshman LB Perkins shines as LSU escapes Arkansas with win; Tigers clinch SEC West
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly talks about close win over Arkansas (Full Interview)
LSU forward Angel Reese (1)
No. 16 LSU crushes Miss. Valley St., 111-41
LSU Soccer vs Lamar on Nov. 11, 2022
LSU gets past Lamar; advances to second round of NCAA Tournament