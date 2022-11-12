GAME NOTES: No. 7 LSU vs Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - No. 7 LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) is on the road as they take on SEC West rival Arkansas (5-4, 2-3 SEC) in chilly Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The Tigers are coming off a gutsy performance defeating Alabama 32-31 in overtime and are currently riding a three-game winning streak.

LSU controls their own destiny and currently sit atop the SEC West and with a win against the Razorbacks and an Alabama loss to Ole Miss the Tigers will capture the SEC West crown.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels is red hot during the Tigers winning streak accounting for 14 total touchdowns, seven coming through the air and seven on the ground. Daniels has led the Tigers with 322 yards rushing and has passed for 779 yards in those three games.

True freshman Harold Perkins continues to be a playmaker for the Tigers and was recently named SEC Defensive Player of the Week has he totaled a career high eight tackles and a sack in LSU’s win over the Crimson Tide.

