Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

GAME NOTES: No. 7 LSU vs Arkansas

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - No. 7 LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) is on the road as they take on SEC West rival Arkansas (5-4, 2-3 SEC) in chilly Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The Tigers are coming off a gutsy performance defeating Alabama 32-31 in overtime and are currently riding a three-game winning streak.

LSU controls their own destiny and currently sit atop the SEC West and with a win against the Razorbacks and an Alabama loss to Ole Miss the Tigers will capture the SEC West crown.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels is red hot during the Tigers winning streak accounting for 14 total touchdowns, seven coming through the air and seven on the ground. Daniels has led the Tigers with 322 yards rushing and has passed for 779 yards in those three games.

True freshman Harold Perkins continues to be a playmaker for the Tigers and was recently named SEC Defensive Player of the Week has he totaled a career high eight tackles and a sack in LSU’s win over the Crimson Tide.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

JACQUES TALK: Matt Mauck.
JACQUES TALK: Matt Mauck
LSU running back Josh Williams
Josh Williams - 11/8/2022 (Full Interview)
LSU safety Major Burns
Major Burns - 11/8/2022 (Full Interview)
LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville
Micah Baskerville - 11/8/2022 (Full Interview)