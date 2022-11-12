FranU looks to attract new students through open house

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University is holding an open house to potentially attract new students.

The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12, between 9:30 and noon at the FranU campus on Brittany Drive in Baton Rouge.

According to organizers, the open house will highlight more than 20 undergraduate and graduate programs being offered at FranU in the arts, sciences, and health fields.

Potential students will be able to take a tour of the campus with current students and hear about their experiences in the classroom. Faculty, admissions officials, and others will also be on hand to answer questions.

The open house is being held outside. Click here for details about registration.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.