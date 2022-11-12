Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.

Officials were first called to the scene in the 2300 block of Rita Street around 5:30 Friday, Nov. 11.

A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home. (Police Chief David McDavid)

There were two kids inside the home that made it out safely, officials say.

Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said both the car and home were badly damaged during the crash and shared concerns that the house may collapse.

The woman’s injuries are unknown at this time.

This is still a developing story.

