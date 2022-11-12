Facebook
Big cold front brings big changes

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, November 12.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We look to stay unseasonably cool for the entire 10-day forecast. Starting today, rain showers exit early, then a gradual clearing.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 12
It will be breezy and cool all day, even when the sun comes out, with highs near 60.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 12
The weather for the Southern game at 2PM today will be dry, but cool with temperatures in the 50s much of the game.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 12
It’ll be even colder for LSU in Fayetteville, Arkansas where kickoff temps will be in the upper 30s, with wind chills in the lower 30s. Other than this morning’s rain, our next rain chance looks to be on Monday evening into Tuesday morning with rain possibly heavy at times.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 12
There is no severe threat at this time. The rest of the extended forecast remains cool with highs mainly in the 60s and lows in the 30s to 40s. Stay tuned and stay warm.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 12
