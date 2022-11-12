$8M in uncashed tax refunds go to Unclaimed Property Program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Treasurer’s Office reports that $8 million dollars in uncashed tax refunds have gone to the Unclaimed Property Program.

Every year, the Unclaimed Property Program receives money from outstanding tax refunds, officials say. They added this year’s amount marks the largest-ever deposit of its kind. In total, the money includes 32,990 outstanding Louisiana tax refunds.

The Louisiana State Treasurer’s Office encourages the public to check on whether they are owed any unclaimed money.

“We send out claim checks weekly to some people totaling six figures, and the average claim is $900,” said Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder. “With more than $1 billion waiting to be claimed, you should really take a few minutes to check to see if your name is on this list.”

