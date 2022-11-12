Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

$8M in uncashed tax refunds go to Unclaimed Property Program

Money generic
Money generic(Gray)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Treasurer’s Office reports that $8 million dollars in uncashed tax refunds have gone to the Unclaimed Property Program.

Every year, the Unclaimed Property Program receives money from outstanding tax refunds, officials say. They added this year’s amount marks the largest-ever deposit of its kind. In total, the money includes 32,990 outstanding Louisiana tax refunds.

The Louisiana State Treasurer’s Office encourages the public to check on whether they are owed any unclaimed money.

“We send out claim checks weekly to some people totaling six figures, and the average claim is $900,” said Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder. “With more than $1 billion waiting to be claimed, you should really take a few minutes to check to see if your name is on this list.”

To check on whether you are owed any money from the Unclaimed Property Program, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

Authorities said a mother and her teen daughter died after being shot early Saturday (Nov. 12)...
Mother, teen daughter dead after double shooting in Hammond home
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office
Mother, daughter killed in early morning Hammond shooting
FranU looks to attract new students through open house
Toddler among 3 injured in deadly crash, troopers say