1 killed in Gonzales shooting, police say

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.

According to police, the shooting happened on South Burnside Avenue near W. Orice Roth Road.

Investigators said Mekhi Darville, 17, was found with a gunshot wound and later died at a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that may be able to help police is being urged to call Crime Stoppers at (337) 344-7867.

