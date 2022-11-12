1 killed in Gonzales shooting, police say
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.
According to police, the shooting happened on South Burnside Avenue near W. Orice Roth Road.
Investigators said Mekhi Darville, 17, was found with a gunshot wound and later died at a hospital.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that may be able to help police is being urged to call Crime Stoppers at (337) 344-7867.
