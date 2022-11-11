Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Wendy’s debuts first-ever holiday Frosty

Wendy’s is adding a holiday-themed Frosty to its menu.
Wendy’s is adding a holiday-themed Frosty to its menu.(Wendy's via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wendy’s has announced a sweet offering for the holiday season.

The fast-food chain will be adding a new flavored Frosty to its menu for a limited time.

Starting Nov. 15, a peppermint-flavored Frosty will be available to order.

Peppermint is Wendy’s third new Frosty flavor in the past 16 years. It replaces the strawberry flavor introduced in the summer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says

Latest News

File Graphic
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan
FILE - The burned hull of the dive boat Conception is brought to the surface by a salvage team...
Dive boat captain pleads not guilty in fiery deaths of 34
wmc
Sen. Boozman surveys low Miss. River levels in Osceola
FILE - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks...
US sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid
Elon Musk’s memo followed a livestreamed conversation trying to assuage major advertisers...
Musk warns Twitter’s survival is at stake as staff quits