Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Take a walk through time at the West Baton Rouge Museum
People across the nation and in the Capital City are celebrating Veterans Day. It’s a day to honor and celebrate those who dedicated their lives to protecting and serving our country.
The West Baton Rouge Museum has been celebrating in November with the Veterans On Parade November 6. They also had a veterans artifacts exhibit.
They have several events planned through the rest of the year.
You can learn more about events and how to schedule a tour here.
