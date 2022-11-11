SMART LIVING: Inflation impacting our holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Inflation could impact the price your pay during the holidays.

More than 59% of Americans are stressed about buying gifts due to higher prices. Twenty-seven percent of people expect to go into debt for holiday gift-giving.

Experts said there are things you can do to help save money. They encourage you to start buying now. It will allow you to spread out your cash flow and find the best deals.

“If you’re gonna buy your kids and grandkids gifts, then start now finding them at low affordable costs. That’s the first thing. The second thing is to create a budget.” said Jeannette Bajalia, financial planner and founder of Woman’s Worth.

Experts said you can use a gift-tracking app like Santa’s Bag to keep tabs on what you’ve bought, the cost, and who it was for.

Also, sign up for loyalty programs, earn points for merchandise. and take advantage of discounts. You’ll be the first to know about a sale or a product coming in stock.

Now is a good time to learn to stack discounts. Go online and use credit card rewards combined with online shopping portals and store coupons.

Snap photos of your receipts and then use an app like Fetch Rewards to earn points that are good toward free gift cards at stores such as Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

Consumer experts say shelves will be full of lower-priced options to help mom and dad make the most of the money they do have.

“Just don’t spend any more than you can afford. It’s just it. The future is more important than the now.” said Bajalia.

Maximize your shopping by using credit cards that offer points or cash back. If you qualify, now is the time to sign up for a new card that offers a sign-up bonus or cash back. You could earn free money to put towards holiday spending.

